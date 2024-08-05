Antisemitic incidents in the Czech Republic rose sharply in 2023, says the Jewish community

FILE - Tourists visit the Pinkas synagogue in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Antisemitic incidents in the Czech Republic sharply increased last year, with their peak appearing in the final quarter of 2023 following the deadly Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, an assault that triggered the war in Gaza, the country’s Jewish community said Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 9:29 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 10:56 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — Antisemitic incidents in the Czech Republic sharply increased last year, with their peak appearing in the final quarter of 2023 following the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, an assault that triggered the war in Gaza, the country’s Jewish community said Monday.

In its annual report, the Federation of the Jewish Communities said it registered 4,328 antisemitic incidents in 2023, up 90% from 2,277 in the previous year.

The report said that 1,800 incidents — or 41,59%, of the total — happened in the last three months of the year.

“The Oct 7 was immediately followed by a global explosive wave of antisemitism, which also strongly hit the Czech Republic,” the report said.

The bulk of the anti-Jewish hatred, 98%, was expressed online, most of them through social media, it said.

Those included the publication of false, dehumanizing, demonizing, vulgar and conspiracy theories and stereotypes as well as hatred aimed at the state of Israel, it added.

Antisemitism refers to hatred of Jews, but there is no universally agreed definition of what exactly it entails or how it relates to criticism of Israel. The Israeli government, for instance, regularly accuses its opponents of antisemitism, while critics say it uses the term to silence opposition to its policies.

The raging war in the Middle East and its massive toll on Palestinian civilians has reignited the long debate about the definition of antisemitism and whether any criticism of Israel — from its military’s killing of thousands of Palestinian children to questions over Israel’s very right to exist — amounts to anti-Jewish hate speech.

Despite the rise in antisemitic incidents, the report concluded the Czech Republic remains a safe country for Jews.

It said there was no physical attack registered for the second straight year. But 18 incidents involved antisemitic threats, harassment and verbal insults, more than double than the previous year. The rest of the incidents included demonizing the Jewish community with conspiracy theories and stereotyping, according to the report.

The Hamas attacks on Israel killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. The militants also took around 250 people hostage.

Israel’s massive and ongoing offensive in response has killed at least 39,580 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears
Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

25m ago

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

updated

47m ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

12h ago

No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire
No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning. Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

Canadian women's basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

