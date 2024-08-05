Book Review: What’s it like to be a rental stranger? Kat Tang’s debut novel imagines an answer

This cover image released by Scribner shows "Five-Star Stranger" by Kat Tang. (Scribner via AP)

By Donna Edwards, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 12:26 pm.

As our lives become more automated, increasingly niche jobs materialize to fill in the gaps. Ours is a society in which people hire celebrities to make birthday videos, or pay “job leaving agents” in hopes of a more frictionless quitting experience. What would it be like to be that stranger for hire, to inhabit whatever role someone paid you by the hour to be?

Kat Tang’s debut novel, “Five-Star Stranger,” follows one man over a months-long spiral as he realizes he’s getting attached to his clients — a violation of his first rule for himself as a rental stranger — forcing him to confront his past and examine why he got into the business in the first place.

Tang never reveals the Stranger’s real name — one of the many ways he becomes a blank slate onto which others can project what they want. He’s a self-described attractive man, whose Japanese American heritage means he can code-switch easily between white and Asian depending on his clients’ needs. His apartment is full of wigs and outfits for different personalities and occasions, and he can use makeup to age himself up or down.

If this isn’t giving you identity crisis vibes yet, he also takes accents, mannerisms and stories from clients that he can later whip out for another gig. His evening client just wants to hear stories for an hour — so he regurgitates the stories his afternoon client told him nonstop, even adopting the original teller’s voice.

The juxtaposition shows how an insidious isolation has crept into our hyperconnected psyche, and how loneliness might have been solved genuinely and for free had they just met the right kind of person — or anyone at all.

But why risk rejection when you can hire someone instead? The Stranger notes that, “like everything else in this intensely connected yet deeply lonely life, there was an app for that.”

The narration often dips into philosophical before yanking back to the safety of light-hearted and funny; a whiplash between deep interrogations of society and the Stranger’s humorous deflection to avoid getting too lost in it.

Tang makes it easy to become engrossed in the characters. Even the brief encounters are made interesting by the psychoanalytical lens the Stranger sees them through. It’s a smart book, and it has to be to tackle such a topic in a thoughtful and thought-provoking way without digging itself into an existential hole.

“Five-Star Stranger” starts bright, hopeful and funny. By the end it’s a tangled gloomy mess that’s strangely still hopeful, the protagonist emptied out but not empty.

With its cool premise, great descriptions and amazing attention to emotion and relationships, “Five-Star Stranger” is a strong debut, and Tang an author to keep an eye on.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Donna Edwards, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

21m ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m. The...

1h ago

Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents
Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadowvale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. According to residents the pond, which is meant to...

10m ago

For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend
For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

Overcome with emotion, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif left the ring in tears after a resounding victory this weekend. Khelif has faced days of hateful comments and false accusations about her...

43m ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

21m ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m. The...

1h ago

Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents
Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadowvale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. According to residents the pond, which is meant to...

10m ago

For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend
For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

Overcome with emotion, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif left the ring in tears after a resounding victory this weekend. Khelif has faced days of hateful comments and false accusations about her...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

17h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

17h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

14h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

More Videos