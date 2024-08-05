Cancer survivor rocks the Muskoka hills for charity.

Not only did Lara Brown beat cancer, but she took part in her first Ironman 16 months after her diagnosis.

Brown is taking part in the Northern Pass, a 160km bike ride through the scenic hills of Muskoka. Proceeds go to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Lara Brown

