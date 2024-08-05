Cancer survivor rocks the Muskoka hills for charity.

Brown took part in her first Ironman just 16 months after her cancer diagnosis.

By Simon Bennett

Posted August 5, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 7:35 pm.

Not only did Lara Brown beat cancer, but she took part in her first Ironman 16 months after her diagnosis.

Brown is taking part in the Northern Pass, a 160km bike ride through the scenic hills of Muskoka. Proceeds go to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Lara Brown

