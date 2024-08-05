Commodities giant Glencore is ordered to pay over $150M in wake of Congo mining bribery case

FILE - This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. Federal prosecutors said Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, they have found Glencore's international unit “criminally liable" and ordered the commodities giant to pay over $150 million in fines and compensation after ending a probe of bribery in connection withCongo's mining industry over a decade ago. (AP Photo/Keystone, Urs Flueeler, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 9:47 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 9:56 am.

GENEVA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Switzerland said Monday they have found Glencore’s international unit “criminally liable” and ordered the commodities giant to pay over $150 million in fines and compensation after ending a probe of bribery in connection with Congo’s mining industry over a decade ago.

The Swiss attorney general’s office said Glencore International AG failed to take adequate measures to prevent bribery of a Congolese public official by a business partner over its purchase in 2011 of minority stakes in two companies from the central African country’s state mining company.

Glencore did not admit to the findings but said it would not appeal.

The Switzerland-based company said the attorney general’s office did not find that any company employees knew of the bribery by the business partner, nor did Glencore “benefit financially” from the partner’s conduct.

Glencore International was handed a fine of 2 million Swiss francs (about $2.4 million) and ordered to pay a “compensation claim” of $150 million in connection with the estimated benefit to the partner.

Glencore and other international commodities companies regularly face scrutiny and criticism from non-governmental groups and authorities over the tactics they use to win contracts and business in developing countries with large amounts of oil, diamonds, minerals and other coveted natural resources.

Glencore already reached a deal in 2022 with Congo’s government to pay $180 million over bribery allegations spanning from 2007 to 2018.

Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said Glencore has “invested heavily” to improve its ethics and compliance program and noted that two independent compliance monitors, who have a three-year term under a mandate in a resolution with the U.S. Justice Department, began their work in the middle of last year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears
Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

26m ago

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

updated

48m ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

12h ago

No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire
No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning. Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears
Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

26m ago

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

updated

48m ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

12h ago

No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire
No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning. Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

16h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

16h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

12h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

23h ago

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

More Videos