Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected

A Toronto police cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto police cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 5, 2024 9:35 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 9:36 pm.

A crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway has closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays.

Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two vehicle collision.

It’s unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Delays are expected and drivers are asked to use alternative routes. Police say the lanes are expected to reopen shortly.

One lane is already blocked at Dundas St. due to earlier flooding.

