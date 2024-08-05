CrowdStrike and Delta fight over who’s to blame for the airline canceling thousands of flights

FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the airline is facing $500 million in costs for the global technology breakdown that happened earlier this month. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 6:41 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 6:42 pm.

Cybersecurity software company CrowdStrike is disputing Delta Air Lines over who is to blame for damage that the airline suffered after a global technology outage.

Delta’s CEO has threatened to sue CrowdStrike for what he said was $500 million in lost revenue and extra costs related to thousands of canceled flights.

A lawyer for CrowdStrike says, however, that the company’s liability should be less than $10 million.

Michael Carlinsky said in a letter Sunday to Delta lawyer David Boies that the airline’s threatened lawsuit “has contributed to a misleading narrative that CrowdStrike is responsible for Delta’s IT decisions and response to the outage.”

The CrowdStrike lawyer questioned why other airlines recovered from the outage much more quickly. He said the software company took responsibility for its actions “while Delta did not.”

A faulty software update from CrowdStrike to more than 8 million computers using Microsoft Windows disrupted airlines, banks, retailers and other businesses on July 19.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian raised the threat of a lawsuit last week on CNBC. He said Delta was more dependent on Microsoft Windows than other airlines. The Atlanta-based airline hired Boies’ law firm to handle the matter.

Bastian said CrowdStrike did not offer to help Delta beyond offering free consulting advice. CrowdStrike said its CEO, George Kurtz, personally contacted Bastian to offer help, but got no response.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating why Delta took longer to recover than other airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department would also look into complaints about Delta’s customer service, including long waits for help and reports that unaccompanied minors were stranded at airports.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

32m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

19m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

32m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

19m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

1h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

22h ago

More Videos