Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Posted August 5, 2024 11:03 am.
Last Updated August 5, 2024 11:19 am.
A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m.
The female cyclist was was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.
Police say traffic delays are expected in the area.