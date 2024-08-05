Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

Cyclist struck in Etobicoke
Police on the scene of a collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Aug. 5, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bahaa Attia

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 5, 2024 11:03 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 11:19 am.

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m.

The female cyclist was was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

Police say traffic delays are expected in the area.

Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

22m ago

Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents
Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadowvale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. According to residents the pond, which is meant to...

11m ago

For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend
For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

Overcome with emotion, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif left the ring in tears after a resounding victory this weekend. Khelif has faced days of hateful comments and false accusations about her...

44m ago

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

updated

2h ago

