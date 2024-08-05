Canada’s Denis Shapovalov retains ranking points, prize money after DQ in Washington

Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2024 12:35 pm.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov will retain his ranking points and prize money after appealing his disqualification from the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Shapovalov lost his first set 7-6 (5) in a match against American Ben Shelton on Friday and trailed 6-3 in a tiebreaker in the second set when he threw his racket to the court and began shouting at a fan in the stands.

As Shelton was about to serve for triple match point, the 25-year-old Shapovalov again argued with a fan. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation by the umpire, who then summoned a supervisor.

The ATP announced Monday that the loss of ranking points and prize money, which is automatically applied when a player defaults, was a disproportionate penalty for Shapovalov’s actions.

He will, however, have to pay a US$36,400 fine for the violation.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is back in action this week at the National Bank Open in Montreal. He’ll begin his tournament Wednesday against a qualifier.

