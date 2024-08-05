Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to attend the area of Vaughan Road and Glenhome Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. for a dispute with a driver.

Investigators say the parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted verbally and called police. The suspect then allegedly physically assaulted the two police officers when they arrived at the scene.

One police officer was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury. The other suffered minor injures and returned to the station.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital. No weapon was used in the incident.