Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

Police officer assault
Police on scene after two officers were allegedly assaulted by a driver in York. CITYNEWS/Bahaa Attia

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 5, 2024 2:24 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 3:14 pm.

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to attend the area of Vaughan Road and Glenhome Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. for a dispute with a driver.

Investigators say the parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted verbally and called police. The suspect then allegedly physically assaulted the two police officers when they arrived at the scene.

One police officer was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury. The other suffered minor injures and returned to the station.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital. No weapon was used in the incident.

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

13m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

6m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m. The...

4h ago

