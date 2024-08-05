Elon Musk sues OpenAI, renewing claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before ‘the benefit of humanity’

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data, March 9, 2023, in Boston. San Francisco-based OpenAI said Thursday, July 25, 2024, it is releasing a preview of the SearchGPT to a small group of users and publishers for feedback. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

By Sarah Parvini, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 3:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk filed a lawsuit on Monday against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, renewing claims that the ChatGPT-maker betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits. The lawsuit, filed in a Northern California federal court, called Musk’s case a “textbook tale of altruism versus greed.” Altman and others named in the suit “intentionally courted and deceived Musk, preying on Musk’s humanitarian concern about the existential dangers posed by artificial intelligence,” according to the complaint.

Musk was an early investor in OpenAI when it was founded in 2015 and co-chaired its board alongside Altman. In the lawsuit, he said he invested “tens of millions” of dollars and recruited top AI research scientists for OpenAI. Musk resigned from the board in early 2018 in a move that OpenAI said — at the time — would prevent conflicts of interest as he was recruiting AI talent to build self-driving technology at the electric car maker.

The Tesla CEO dropped his previous lawsuit against OpenAI without explanation in June. That lawsuit alleged that when Musk bankrolled OpenAI’s creation, he secured an agreement with Altman and Brockman to keep the AI company as a nonprofit that would develop technology for the benefit of the public and keep its code open.

“As we said about Elon’s initial legal filing, which was subsequently withdrawn, Elon’s prior emails continue to speak for themselves,” a spokesperson for OpenAI said in an emailed statement. In March, OpenAI released emails from Musk showing his earlier support for making it a for-profit company.

Musk claims in the new suit that he and OpenAI’s namesake objective were “betrayed by Altman and his accomplices.”

“The perfidy and deceit are of Shakespearean proportions,” the complaint said.

