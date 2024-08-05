Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate in Arizona fake electors case, charges to be dropped

FILE - Jenna Ellis speaks with her attorney Franklin Hogue after Ellis plead guilty to a felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings, Oct. 24, 2023, inside Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee's Fulton County, Ga., courtroom in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)

By Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 4:05 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 4:56 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.

Ellis has previously pleaded not guilty to fraud, forgery and conspiracy charges in the Arizona case. Seventeen other people charged in the case have pleaded not guilty to the felony charges — including Giuliani, Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows and 11 Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump had won Arizona.

“Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. “As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined — it is far too important. Today’s announcement is a win for the rule of law.”

Last year, Ellis was charged in Georgia after she appeared with Giuliani at a December 2020 hearing hosted by state Republican lawmakers at the Georgia Capitol during which false allegations of election fraud were made. She had pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. The cooperation agreement signed by Ellis in the Arizona case requires her to provide truthful information to the Attorney General’s Office and testify honestly in proceedings in any state or federal court. Prosecutors can withdraw from the deal and refile charges if Ellis violates the agreement.

Prosecutors have already asked a court to dismiss the Arizona charges against Ellis. It wasn’t immediately clear if a judge had yet approved the request.

The Associated Press left messages with Ellis’ attorney, Matthew Brown, after the agreement was announced Monday.

While not a fake elector in Arizona, prosecutors say Ellis made false claims of widespread election fraud in the state and six others, encouraged the Arizona Legislature to change the outcome of the election and encouraged then-Vice President Mike Pence to accept Arizona’s fake elector votes.

The indictment said Ellis, Giuliani and other associates were at a meeting at the Arizona Legislature on Dec. 1, 2020, with then-House Speaker Rusty Bowers and other Republicans when Giuliani and his team asked the speaker to hold a committee hearing on the election.

When Bowers asked for proof of election fraud, Giuliani said he had proof but Ellis had advised that it was left back at a hotel room, the indictment said. No proof was provided to Bowers.

Ellis also is barred from practicing law in Colorado for three years after her guilty plea in Georgia.

Prosecutors in Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin have also filed criminal charges related to the fake electors scheme.

Arizona authorities unveiled the felony charges in late April. Overall, charges were brought against 11 Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump had won Arizona, five lawyers connected to the former president and two former Trump aides. President Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes.

Trump himself was not charged in the Arizona case but was referred to as an unindicted co-conspirator in the indictment.

The 11 people who claimed to be Arizona’s Republican electors met in Phoenix on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a certificate saying they were “duly elected and qualified” electors and asserting that Trump carried the state. A one-minute video of the signing ceremony was posted on social media by the Arizona Republican Party at the time. The document was later sent to Congress and the National Archives, where it was ignored.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

43m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

1h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

1h ago

Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage
Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage

From swerving lanes, to tailgating and even flipping the bird, two recent surveys find that road rage appears to be on the rise right across the country. “Canadians tend to have a tendency to get...

1m ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

43m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

1h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

1h ago

Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage
Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage

From swerving lanes, to tailgating and even flipping the bird, two recent surveys find that road rage appears to be on the rise right across the country. “Canadians tend to have a tendency to get...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

22h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

22h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

19h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

More Videos