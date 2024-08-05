Families whose loved ones were left rotting in Colorado funeral home owed $950M, payout unlikely

FILE - A hearse and debris sit behind the Return to Nature Funeral Home, Oct. 5, 2023, in Penrose, Colo. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP, File)

By Jesse Bedayn, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 6:54 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 7:56 pm.

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay $950 million to the victims’ relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.

The judgement is unlikely to be paid out since the owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, have been in financial trouble for years and face hundreds of criminal charges in separate cases, including abuse of a corpse.

That leaves the nearly $1 billion sum largely symbolic of the devastation wreaked on family members who learned the remains of their mothers, fathers or children weren’t in the ashes they ceremonially spread or clutched tight but were instead decaying in a building.

“I’m never going to get a dime from them, so, I don’t know, it’s a little frustrating,” said Crystina Page, who had hired the funeral home, Return to Nature, to cremate her son’s remains in 2019.

She carried the urn she thought held his ashes across the country until the news arrived in 2023 that his body had been identified in the Return to Nature facility, four years after his death.

Dozens of family members have received similar news as the 190 bodies have been identified, shattering their grieving processes. Many are still picking up the pieces, haunted by nightmares of what their decomposing family member may have looked like, or burdened by guilt that they had let a loved one down.

“If nothing else,” Page said, this judgement “will bring more understanding to the case.”

“I’m hoping it’ll make people go, ‘Oh, wow, this isn’t just about ashes,’” she said.

While the victims and their attorney, Andrew Swan, understood from the outset that it was unlikely families would receive any financial compensation, part of the hope was to haul the Hallfords into court and demand answers.

That, too, went unfulfilled.

Jon Hallford, who is in custody, and Carie Hallford, who is out on bail, did not acknowledge the civil case or show up to hearings, Swan said.

“I would have preferred that they participate, if only because I wanted to put them on the witness stand, have them put under oath and ask them how they came to do this, not once, not twice, but hundreds of times,” said Swan.

To Page, it felt like another slap in the face from the Hallfords.

The civil lawsuit lists over 100 family members but has been left open in case other victims come forward since 190 total bodies were discovered in the funeral homes facility in Penrose, southwest of the company’s office in Colorado Springs.

Jon Hallford is being represented by the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases. Carie Hallford’s attorney, Michael Stuzynski, was not immediately available for comment.

Jesse Bedayn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

28m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

15m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

28m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

15m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

1h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

22h ago

More Videos