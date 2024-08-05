Family of 4 from Texas missing after boat capsizes in Alaska, report says

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 7:50 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 7:56 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search efforts for four people who were missing after the boat they were on capsized near Homer in south-central Alaska on Saturday.

The missing were identified by a relative as a family of four from Troy, Texas — Mary and David Maynard, and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 7, the Anchorage Daily News reported Monday. Christi Wells, who provided a statement on behalf of Mary Maynard’s parents, said the family enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and traveling.

Wells said Mary Maynard, 37, was a traveling nurse and David Maynard, 42, stayed at home with the children and had a lawn care business.

A report came in Saturday evening that a 28-foot (8.5 meter) aluminum boat carrying eight people had begun taking on water, said Travis Magee, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson. The Coast Guard notified other ships in the area of the situation, and a boat nearby rescued four people.

A search ensued and crews scoured the area but efforts were suspended Sunday evening.

Magee told The Associated Press he did not immediately have information on the people who were rescued. He also did not have additional information on the boat that sank or what may have led to the incident.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

31m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

18m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

31m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

18m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

1h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

22h ago

More Videos