Hospitality workers’ union endorses Harris, dismissing Trump’s pledge of tax-free tips

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, July 31, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 6:11 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 6:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hospitality workers’ union UNITE HERE has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, a rejoinder to Republican Donald Trump’s effort to woo restaurant and hotel workers by promising to make their tips tax-free.

Gwen Mills, the union’s president, said Trump was merely “making a play” for votes while Harris has credibility from having supported unions. She discussed the move with The Associated Press before the union’s announcement of an endorsement.

The endorsement includes a commitment by the union to have its members knock on more than 3.3 million doors for Harris in swing states that include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina.

Trump, the former president, proposed excluding tips from federal income taxes during a June 9 rally in Nevada. Both of Nevada’s Democratic senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, have supported Trump’s idea, a sign of its potential popularity.

“To those hotel workers and people who get tips, you are going to be very happy, because when I get to office we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips,” Trump said at the event.

The Biden administration has countered that tipped workers would be better off with a higher minimum wage. President Joe Biden stepped down from the ballot roughly two weeks ago and Harris, whose portfolio as vice president includes organized labor, has embraced many of his existing economic proposals. In speeches, she also has pushed for rules to make it easier for workers to unionize.

After replacing Biden, Harris has swiftly consolidated what can be a fractious Democratic coalition, including lining up support from labor unions. The AFL-CIO, which counts UNITE HERE as a member, has endorsed Harris after having backed Biden. The United Auto Workers on Wednesday formally backed the vice president.

The Harris campaign and its allies have previously indicated that the election’s outcome will hinge on which side generates superior turnout, which is where UNITE HERE believes it can help Democrats.

Rashad Eaton, 43, first canvassed for Democrat John Fetterman’s successful campaign for a Pennsylvania Senate seat in the 2022 elections. A resident of Philadelphia and UNITE HERE member, Eaton works for the food vendor Aramark at basketball, hockey and football games.

He said he hears from voters on a range of issues, like gun violence and corporate greed, but he’ll be canvassing for Harris because “Trump is trying to destroy everything.”

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

