Hundreds gather at Somalia beach to condemn attack that killed 37 and demand stronger security

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Hundreds gathered Monday at a Somalia beach hotel, the site of an attack claimed by al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate that left 37 people dead and dozens wounded, to condemn the violence and demand stronger security measures.

Al-Shabab said on its radio station that its militants carried out Friday’s attack at popular Lido beach in the capital, Mogadishu. Witnesses said they saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before he blew himself up. Security forces said they killed four other militants.

Adar Sabriye, who lost her son in the attack, joined the protest to call on authorities to ensure public safety.

“Abdikani was a quiet, obedient young man who devoted his life to his studies,” she said of her son. She said he died along with several of his friends.

Another protester, Ahmed Mohamed, said the country’s security was the responsibility of every citizen and urged young people to join the fight against al-Shabab.

“The Somali people must understand that al-Shabab doesn’t only target government officials and soldiers, they often massacre ordinary people. Therefore, I urge everyone to wake up and save our country because there is nowhere else to go, and this country belongs to us,” he said.

Al-Shabab opposes Somalia’s federal government, which has depended on the support of foreign troops to stay in power.

Last year, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” on the militants as the country started taking charge of its own security.

Friday’s attack came a month after Somalia started the third phase of a drawdown of peacekeeping troops under the African Union Transition Mission.

Al-Shabab still controls parts of southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out attacks in Mogadishu and other areas while extorting millions of dollars a year from residents and businesses in its quest to impose an Islamic state.

A survivor of Friday’s attack, Omar Elmi, was also at the beach to mourn those who died and show solidarity with the victims’ families.

“We, politicians and ordinary Somalis from all walks of life, are here to show that we cannot be deterred. We will soon resume our happiness and tourism activities in the area,” he said.

Somalia has witnessed recent attacks that a security analyst linked to a distracted government that is unable to focus on security.

“The deteriorating security situation in the capital is as direct a result of the government’s shift in priorities. From July 2023, focus shifted to politics and reelection,” security analyst Samira Gaid said. “What made that worse is the pause of offensive action against the terror group outside the city. It was just a matter of time before attacks in the city resumed.”

Omar Faruk, The Associated Press



