Hundreds gather at Somalia beach to condemn attack that killed 37 and demand stronger security

An army officer gesture to people on the beach following an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Aug. 3, 2024. Police in Somalia said Saturday that many people died and several others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, the previous evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

By Omar Faruk, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 10:42 am.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Hundreds gathered Monday at a Somalia beach hotel, the site of an attack claimed by al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate that left 37 people dead and dozens wounded, to condemn the violence and demand stronger security measures.

Al-Shabab said on its radio station that its militants carried out Friday’s attack at popular Lido beach in the capital, Mogadishu. Witnesses said they saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before he blew himself up. Security forces said they killed four other militants.

Adar Sabriye, who lost her son in the attack, joined the protest to call on authorities to ensure public safety.

“Abdikani was a quiet, obedient young man who devoted his life to his studies,” she said of her son. She said he died along with several of his friends.

Another protester, Ahmed Mohamed, said the country’s security was the responsibility of every citizen and urged young people to join the fight against al-Shabab.

“The Somali people must understand that al-Shabab doesn’t only target government officials and soldiers, they often massacre ordinary people. Therefore, I urge everyone to wake up and save our country because there is nowhere else to go, and this country belongs to us,” he said.

Al-Shabab opposes Somalia’s federal government, which has depended on the support of foreign troops to stay in power.

Last year, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” on the militants as the country started taking charge of its own security.

Friday’s attack came a month after Somalia started the third phase of a drawdown of peacekeeping troops under the African Union Transition Mission.

Al-Shabab still controls parts of southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out attacks in Mogadishu and other areas while extorting millions of dollars a year from residents and businesses in its quest to impose an Islamic state.

A survivor of Friday’s attack, Omar Elmi, was also at the beach to mourn those who died and show solidarity with the victims’ families.

“We, politicians and ordinary Somalis from all walks of life, are here to show that we cannot be deterred. We will soon resume our happiness and tourism activities in the area,” he said.

Somalia has witnessed recent attacks that a security analyst linked to a distracted government that is unable to focus on security.

“The deteriorating security situation in the capital is as direct a result of the government’s shift in priorities. From July 2023, focus shifted to politics and reelection,” security analyst Samira Gaid said. “What made that worse is the pause of offensive action against the terror group outside the city. It was just a matter of time before attacks in the city resumed.”

Omar Faruk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears
Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

22m ago

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

updated

44m ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

12h ago

No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire
No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning. Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears
Dow drops nearly 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 on U.S. economy fears

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

22m ago

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

updated

44m ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

12h ago

No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire
No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning. Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

16h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

16h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

12h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

23h ago

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

More Videos