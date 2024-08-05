Hundreds in Israel mark the 5th birthday of a child held hostage in Gaza

Family, friends and supporters of Ariel Bibas, who is held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, release orange balloons to mark his fifth birthday in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Ariel Bibas, who along with his 1-year-old brother Kfir, has become a symbol of the struggle to free the hostages who remain captive in Gaza. The orange balloons are meant to symbolize Ariel and Kfir's bright red hair. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

By Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 2:26 pm.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of Israelis sent orange balloons into the air Monday to mark the fifth birthday of one of two children held captive by militants in the Gaza Strip.

Ariel Bibas, along with his 1-year-old brother Kfir, has become a symbol of the struggle to release the hostages. The orange balloons are meant to symbolize Ariel and Kfir’s bright red hair.

During its Oct. 7 attack, Hamas killed 1,200 people and took some 250 people hostage, according to Israeli authorities. Among the 110 still held hostage, the Bibas boys are said to be the only children. Israeli authorities say more than a third of the remaining hostages are no longer alive though Israel does not consider the Bibas boys to be part of that tally.

Ariel Bibas’ relatives said they were stunned to be marking the birthday while Ariel was still in captivity, 304 days after he was kidnapped.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s something we never imagined, that Ariel will turn five as a hostage,” said Tomer Keshet, a cousin of Ariel’s father Yarden.

Ariel, Kfir and parents Shiri and Yarden Bibas were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Video of the kidnapping, with Shiri seen swaddling her two redheaded boys in a blanket and being whisked away by armed men, ricocheted around the world in the hours after the attack.

In January, family members marked what they dubbed “ the saddest birthday in the world ” as Kfir turned 1 year old. Keshet said he believed there were major differences between how Kfir and Ariel were experiencing their time in captivity.

“The difference between a child and a baby is that a child understands, a child knows that the situation is terrible, a child knows what a birthday is,” he said.

On Monday, hundreds of supporters gathered in Tel Aviv to march with photos of Ariel wearing Batman costumes. He loved all of the superheroes, and Batman especially, said relative Jimmy Miller, who wore a shirt with Batman on it in Ariel’s honor. He showed a picture of a beaming Ariel at his nursery school before his kidnapping, with a photo he drew of the Batman symbol.

“Instead of watching Ariel running in the fields with his Batman cape and celebrating with his friends in the nursery school,” said Miller, “he’s probably in some tunnel from Hamas surrounded by enemies who yell at him if he raises his voice.”

Kfir and Ariel Bibas were among the youngest of about 30 children taken hostage Oct. 7. Under a weeklong temporary cease-fire in November, Hamas released 105 hostages — including foreign nationals, women, children and teens — but Shiri Bibas and her sons were not among them. Yarden Bibas, who was taken captive separately, appears in photos to have been wounded during the abduction.

Since the Hamas attack sparked war, more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. The vast majority of the population has been displaced multiple times and are facing severe food shortages as well as terrible sanitation conditions.

Since the attack, orange has come to represent the Bibas family across Israel. Hundreds of people wore orange in his honor on Monday, and his grandmother Pnina Bibas spoke about how during Ariel’s captivity, the orange fruits he loved, loquats and kumquats, had started and finished their seasons while he was being held.

“The kumquat tree you love so much has blossomed again, its branches filled with tiny orange fruits,” she said at the birthday event. “The loquat tree near your home has also borne fruit, orange ones, and I can imagine you running to your mum, so proud of what you’ve picked.”

Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

16m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

10m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

28m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

