Incumbent Maloy still leads after recount in Utah US House race, but lawsuit could turn the tide

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, right, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate, June 10, 2024, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 8:12 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 8:26 pm.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Results of a recount completed Monday in the Republican primary for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District showed incumbent U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy still narrowly leads her opponent, who preemptively filed a lawsuit contesting the results.

The Associated Press is not calling the race until the resolution of a pending legal challenge from Colby Jenkins that asks judges to decide whether 1,171 additional ballots that were disqualified for late postmarking should be counted.

Maloy leads by 176 votes after the recount, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Monday.

Jenkins is suing Henderson — the state’s chief election officer — and clerks in nine of the district’s 13 counties, claiming they were aware of ballot processing and postmarking delays but did not address the issue or inform voters that their ballots would not be counted. He is asking the state Supreme Court to direct those clerks to count all ballots disqualified because of invalid or late postmarks.

Henderson’s office has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

State law requires ballots to be postmarked no later than the day before the election. Jenkins’ complaints revolve around a late batch of southern Utah ballots routed through Las Vegas by the U.S. Postal Service.

If Jenkins wins his legal challenge and more than a thousand additional ballots enter the mix, they could turn the tide in a tight race that has to this point always favored Maloy.

Maloy, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is seeking her first full term in Congress after winning a special election last fall. Her victory in the primary would notch Trump his only win of this election cycle in Utah, a rare Republican stronghold that has not fully embraced his grip on the GOP.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected
Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected

A crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway has closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two...

14m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

54m ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

5h ago

Top Stories

Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected
Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected

A crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway has closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two...

14m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

54m ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

23h ago

More Videos