Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soars more than 10% after plunging a day earlier

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, indicating at one point, over 2,537 points of lowering. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 9:05 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 9:26 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 share index soared as much as 10.7% early Tuesday, a day after it plunged a near record 12.4%.

The index was up 3,360.39 at 34,818.81 about an hour after trading began. The gains followed sharp losses on Wall Street that were dramatic but not on the same scale as Monday’s debacle in Tokyo.

The Nikkei is now close to the level it was at a year ago.

The Nikkei’s biggest ever percentage gain was 14.2% in October 2008.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected
Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected

A crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway has closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two...

10m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

49m ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

5h ago

Top Stories

Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected
Crash closes all lanes on northbound DVP, delays expected

A crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway has closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two...

10m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

49m ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

23h ago

More Videos