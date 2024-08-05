Japan’s defense minister begins visits to Cambodia and Vietnam, both under Beijing’s shadow

In this photo released by Cambodian Defense Ministry, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, left, shakes with his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha at the Defense Ministry in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Cambodian Defense Ministry via AP)

By Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 8:10 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 8:12 am.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Japan’s defense minister held talks with senior officials in Cambodia, a top ally of China, on Monday as he began a Southeast Asian trip that will also take him to Vietnam, whose relations with Beijing are complicated by maritime disputes.

Japan has historically maintained warm relations with Cambodia, but its influence is minor compared to that of China, Tokyo’s biggest geopolitical rival in Asia, with growing influence throughout Southeast Asia. Tokyo is disturbed by China’s aggressive maritime activity, as are several Southeast Asian nations, and seeks to counter Beijing’s diplomatic and economic outreach.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara held talks with his Cambodian counterpart, Tea Seiha, as well as with Prime Minister Hun Manet and former Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is now president of the Senate, Defense Ministry spokesperson Gen. Chhum Sochet said on his Facebook page.

He said the two defense ministers vowed to promote cooperation. especially in human resources and exchanges of personnel visits, as spelled out in a 2013 memorandum of understanding.

A separate Defense Ministry statement said the two sides agreed to hold a joint military training course covering disaster rescue operations and to exchange military attachés.

Kihara told reporters before his trip that Japan has been stepping up defense ties with Cambodia and Vietnam in recent years and that he hopes to deepen cooperation.

“Southeast Asian countries are in strategically important areas that are part of Japan’s crucial sea lanes,” Kihara said.

He said Japan has elevated its relations with both Cambodia and Vietnam to the level of comprehensive and strategic partnership.

Kihara said he hoped to share his “understanding of the strategic environment” in the region and reinforce defense and security cooperation with Cambodia and Vietnam.

Kihara’s visit coincided with Cambodia’s breaking ground on Monday on a controversial China-backed canal linking the capital, Phnom Penh, with the sea, despite environmental concerns and the risk of straining ties with neighboring Vietnam.

The $1.7 billion, 180-kilometer (110-mile) Funan Techo canal is to connect Phnom Penh with Kep province on Cambodia’s southern coast, giving it access to the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodia hopes the 100-meter (328-foot) -wide, 5.4-meter (17-foot) -deep canal will lower the cost of shipping goods to the country’s sole deepwater port, Sihanoukville, and reduce reliance on Vietnamese ports.

China has gained outsize political and economic influence in Cambodia through aid and investment in major infrastructure projects.

Cambodia is a key regional diplomatic partner for Beijing, helping dampen criticism within the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, several of whose members are engaged in territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

In June 2022, China helped Cambodia break ground on a naval port expansion project that has raised concerns from the U.S. and others that it could give Beijing a strategically important military outpost on the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodian officials deny China will have any special basing privileges and say their country maintains a neutral defense posture.

Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

9h ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

10h ago

No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire
No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning. Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of...

30m ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

14h ago

Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

9h ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

10h ago

No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire
No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning. Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of...

30m ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

14h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

14h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

11h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

22h ago

3:00
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown

The TTC recently announced it would be ramping up enforcement against riders evading fares at Eglinton station. David Zura with how fare dodging is still persisting.

More Videos