Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a group portrait in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. The Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, that Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow's private jet. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon wrote to Crow's lawyer asking about the trip. Wyden is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court's ethics rules. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 3:39 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 3:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet, a top Democratic senator who is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules said Monday.

Thomas and his wife, Virginia, took a round-trip flight between Hawaii and New Zealand in November 2010, according to international flight records maintained by Customs and Border Protection, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., wrote.

The letter to Crow’s lawyer is part of an inquiry that Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, opened after several reports that Thomas had for years received undisclosed luxury travel from Crow.

Wyden’s letter demands additional information about private jet and superyacht trips. “I am deeply concerned that Mr. Crow may have been showering a public official with extravagant gifts, then writing off those gifts to lower his tax bill,” he wrote. The letter was first reported by The New York Times.

A spokesman for Crow said he has always followed tax law and Wyden’s inquiries have “no legal basis.” “It’s concerning that Senator Wyden is abusing his committee’s powers as part of a politically motivated campaign against the Supreme Court,” said spokesman Michael Zona in a statement.

The Senate Judiciary Committee previously uncovered at least three additional trips in its own investigation, including to Indonesia and California.

Democrats, including President Joe Biden, are separately pushing for changes to the high court, and seeking to capture voter attention in an election year after ethical revelations about some justices, including trips by Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito.

In recent days, Justice Elena Kagan has voiced support for an enforceable ethics code for her and her colleagues. Justice Neil Gorsuch, in an interview with The Associated Press last week, declined to comment on proposals on ethics and term limits for the high court.

Justices fill out financial disclosure forms each year detailing any outside sources of income or gifts. The form Thomas filled out in 2010 does not list any flights aboard Crow’s jet, Wyden wrote.

Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to the court.

The justice, 76, has maintained that he is not required to disclose the many trips because they amount to personal hospitality from a close friend without business before the court.

The November 2010 trip came a month after Thomas flew to the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on a private plane owned by his friends, Anthony and Beatrice Welters, the Times has previously reported. Anthony Welters was serving as the American ambassador to the country in the Caribbean, having been appointed by President Barack Obama.

____

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

44m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

1h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

1h ago

Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage
Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage

From swerving lanes, to tailgating and even flipping the bird, two recent surveys find that road rage appears to be on the rise right across the country. “Canadians tend to have a tendency to get...

2m ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

44m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

1h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

1h ago

Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage
Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage

From swerving lanes, to tailgating and even flipping the bird, two recent surveys find that road rage appears to be on the rise right across the country. “Canadians tend to have a tendency to get...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

22h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

22h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

19h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

More Videos