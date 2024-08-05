Mali cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing it of aiding a rebel attack in the African country

By Baba Ahmed And Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 4:58 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 5:13 pm.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government is cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine over allegations that Kyiv aided an attack last month by armed groups in the West African country in which Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries suffered heavy losses.

Mali’s government spokesman, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, said in a statement Sunday that the decision to immediately cut ties was prompted by comments from a Ukrainian official indicating his country’s involvement in the insurgency in Mali.

Ukrainian military intelligence agency spokesman Andriy Yusov last week told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne that armed groups in Mali had received “all the necessary information they needed” from Kyiv to conduct the July attack.

Dozens of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers were killed by jihadis and rebels in July in northern Mali, in what one analyst described as the largest battleground blow to the Wagner group in years.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that Mali had cut ties without a thorough review of the situation and without providing evidence of the country’s involvement in the attack.

Mali’s announcement follows another rebuke of Ukraine by neighboring Senegal, which also accused the country of supporting July’s attack.

Over the weekend, Senegalese authorities summoned Ukraine’s ambassador, Yurii Pyvovarov, accusing him of supporting the attack in a since-deleted video posted on the Ukrainian embassy’s Facebook account.

The accusations against Kyiv come at a time of fraying relations between the West and coup-affected Sahel nations. Following military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in recent years, the juntas have expelled French and U.S forces, and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance.

———

Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press reporter Samya Kullab contributed from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Baba Ahmed And Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press

Rainfall warning issued for the GTA, torrential downpours expected this evening
Rainfall warning issued for the GTA, torrential downpours expected this evening

A rainfall warning has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening as torrential downpours are expected. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m. warning of flash floods...

5m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

21m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

2h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

2h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga's Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

20h ago

1:38
Canadian women's basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

More Videos