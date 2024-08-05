Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Ian Kirk, 64, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Utter Threats Cause Death and six counts of Breach Probation.
HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 5, 2024 4:03 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 4:04 pm.

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area.

Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past assaults.

It is alleged between May 2024 and August 1, 2024, a man attended the victim’s home on numerous occasions. While at the victim’s home, the man allegedly assaulted and threatened her life.

Ian Kirk, 64, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Utter Threats Cause Death and six counts of Breach Probation

    He is described as being five foot nine inches with a thin build and white hair.

    His image has been released.

