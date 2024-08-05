Push for mental health to be included in Canada Health Act

The Peace Tower in Parliament Hill is pictured in morning light in Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Cormac Mac Sweeney and Hana Mae Nassar

Posted August 5, 2024 11:21 am.

Is it time to include mental health in the Canada Health Act?

One advocacy group is pushing the federal government to do just that, saying it will improve services and save Canadians money at a time when the country is struggling with a mental-health crisis.

“It’s time for us to right the wrongs,” said Sarah Kennell, the national director of public policy at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). “The research shows it is a cost benefit.”

Kennell explains there is an urgent need for change to help those who are struggling, noting there are “heightened levels of stress, anxiety, and depression,” as well as “high rates of suicide like never before.”

The CMHA has penned a letter asking the government to make the move, saying, currently, there is a patchwork system that leaves most Canadians paying out of pocket or relying on work benefits for mental health and substance-use services.

“The federal government has the responsibility and capacity to transform the mental health system. When it comes to mental health and substance use health, it would simply be inaccurate to call our health system universal, or comprehensive. It’s true there is mental health and substance use health care available, but not on ‘uniform terms and conditions’ as provided for under the CHA. Only some Canadians will have access to it. Canada has failed to put in place a federal legal framework providing mental health and substance use health care equal to physical health care,” the letter, addressed to Health Minister Mark Holland, reads in part.

Adding mental health to the Canada Health Act or creating a parallel mental health and substance use legislation “that includes robust funding and accountability measures” would “ensure that Canadians have access to the full range of supports and services that they need to be well,” the CMHA adds.

The association says while doing so may increase overall costs to health care, inclusion of mental health under the act would be a net positive, since so many other programs would see savings in areas like policing, the justice system, and hospitals.

“The shelter system, the justice system, the pressure on food banks, the costs are insurmountable,” said Kennell. “We can’t have good physical health without mental health and vice versa.”

The CMHA argues keeping mental health out of the Act is a breach of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

So far, Kennell says the health minister’s office has been open to discussions but hasn’t made any commitments.

The CMHA plans to release a report on this in November.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

24m ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m. The...

1h ago

Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents
Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadowvale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. According to residents the pond, which is meant to...

13m ago

For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend
For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

Overcome with emotion, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif left the ring in tears after a resounding victory this weekend. Khelif has faced days of hateful comments and false accusations about her...

46m ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

24m ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m. The...

1h ago

Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents
Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadowvale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. According to residents the pond, which is meant to...

13m ago

For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend
For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

Overcome with emotion, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif left the ring in tears after a resounding victory this weekend. Khelif has faced days of hateful comments and false accusations about her...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

17h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

17h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

14h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

More Videos