Nigerian protesters defy president’s request to stop amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in years

A man displays a placard as people protest over economic hardship on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, Aug 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 11:57 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 12:12 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Protests against economic hardship continued for a fifth day in several Nigerian states on Monday, a day after the president called for an end to the demonstrations that have faced a crackdown from security forces.

Far fewer protesters were seen compared to earlier demonstrations that drew thousands, mostly young people. Hundreds showed up in the economic hub of Lagos and a few northern states.

At least 13 people have been reported dead in the protests which began on Thursday against the West African nation’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation and against the corruption and alleged bad governance that have stifled its development.

Nigerian security forces have been accused of using excessive force in the protests.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu summoned a meeting of security chiefs in the capital, Abuja. A curfew was declared in northern Kaduna state — the sixth state to take such a measure since the protests began — after reports of looting.

The cost-of-living crisis is fueled by surging inflation, at a 28-year high, and government economic policies that have pushed the local currency to record lows against the dollar.

Tinubu on Sunday said his government was committed to addressing citizens’ concerns. But he provided no plan, according to the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence research firm.

A few protesters were seen with Russian flags over the weekend and again on Monday in northern Nigeria, whose population is among the worst affected.

Pro-Russian sentiments have been growing in parts of West Africa, where Moscow is increasingly welcomed by militaries that have staged coups and severed ties with the West. One is in Nigeria’s northern neighbor, Niger, where French and American troops have been asked to leave and Russia has been chosen as a new security partner.

On Sunday, Tinubu warned protesters not to let “the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda” in Nigeria, which currently holds the rotational chairmanship position of West Africa’s regional bloc.

Nigeria’s secret service said it had apprehended some tailors in northern Kano state it said were responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. It said an investigation was ongoing.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press







Top Stories

Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

22m ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m. The...

1h ago

Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents
Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadowvale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. According to residents the pond, which is meant to...

11m ago

For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend
For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

Overcome with emotion, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif left the ring in tears after a resounding victory this weekend. Khelif has faced days of hateful comments and false accusations about her...

44m ago

