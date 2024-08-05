Nuvei to buy Brazil-based Pay2All as Canadian fintech firm expands its reach

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2024 6:43 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 6:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. says it has secured a deal to buy Brazilian payments institution Pay2All.

The Montreal-based payment technology firm says the agreement would expand its reach in Brazil and the broader Latin American market.

Nuvei says in a statement today that the deal will let it provide payment services as an “issuer of electronic currency” through Pay2All’s payment institution licence from Brazil’s central bank.

The fintech firm says it will be able to accept payments, manage e-wallets and betting accounts, and link into all of Brazil’s local payment systems.

Nuvei CEO Philip Fayer says the agreement marks a major milestone in its global expansion strategy and allows it to offer “fully localized” payment methods to Brazilian businesses.

The proposed transaction is subject to closing conditions that include regulatory approvals by the Central Bank of Brazil and by antitrust authorities in that country.

In June, Nuvei shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of a plan that will see the company bought by Boston-based private equity firm Advent International and taken private at a US$6.3-billion valuation, with the deal expected to close later this year or during the first quarter of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

33m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

20m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

33m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

20m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

1h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

22h ago

More Videos