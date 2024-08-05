Police release images of suspects and car in killing of actor Johnny Wactor in Los Angeles

This notification provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

August 5, 2024

August 5, 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car.

The two images were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday in a community alert seeking help in identifying the suspects.

One image shows the vehicle, described as a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior. The other image shows three individuals outside the car.

The alert states that Wactor was shot in the chest by “suspect 1,” who has tattoos above the left eye and on the right cheek.

The actor was shot around 3:20 a.m. on May 25.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC 7 that her 37-year-old son had left work at a rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed. A mask-wearing suspect opened fire, his mother said. The trio fled in the Infiniti.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Westworld” and the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

14m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

8m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

26m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women's beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

