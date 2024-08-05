Protesters in Pakistan-held Kashmir mark 5th anniversary of India stripping region of semi-autonomy

In this handout photo released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, center, addresses a crowd of people to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the eve of the fifth anniversary of India's decision to revoke the disputed region's semi-autonomy, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 5:06 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 5:42 am.

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of angry people took to the streets in Pakistan-administered Kashmir Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of India’s decision to strip the disputed region of its semi-autonomy and take direct control of it.

The decision— which Islamabad insists was unilateral and violated United Nations resolutions — has tested the already strained ties between the two countries.

Protesters in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-held Kashmir which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety, burned an effigy of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian national flags, vowing to fight New Delhi’s decree until its dissolution.

Another protest of about 200 people was led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the capital.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also expected to address lawmakers in Muzaffarabad later on Monday. In a statement, he called to resolve the tense territorial dispute over Kashmir through the diplomatic channels of the U.N., saying Pakistan will continue to “extend its strong moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.”

In 2019, India’s Hindu nationalist-led government revoked the special status of Muslim-majority Kashmir after cutting off communications and deploying thousands of troops in the restive Himalayan region amid uproar from Pakistani lawmakers.

In December, India’s top court upheld the decision by Modi’s government.

The future of Muslim-majority Kashmir was left unresolved at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, when the Indian subcontinent was divided into predominantly Hindu India and mainly Muslim Pakistan. Pakistan has long pushed for the right to self-determination under a U.N. resolution passed in 1948, which called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

The rebels in Indian-administered Kashmir have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

6h ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

7h ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

11h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

11h ago

