Reclusive tribe attacks loggers suspected of encroaching on their land in Peru’s Amazon

FILE - This June 2024 photo provided by Survival International shows members of the Mashco Piro along Las Piedras River in the Amazon near the community of Monte Salvado, in Madre de Dios province, Peru. (Survival International via AP, File)

By Steven Grattan, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 6:45 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 6:56 pm.

Peru’s reclusive Mashco Piro ethnic group recently used bows and arrows to attack loggers suspected of encroaching on their territory in the Amazon, according to a regional Indigenous organization.

FENAMAD, representing 39 Indigenous communities in the Cusco and Madre de Dios regions, said Monday that it believes illegal logging was taking place on Mashco Piro territory and that one logger was injured in the July 27 attack.

A few weeks ago, photos emerged of the uncontacted tribe searching for food on a beach in the Peruvian Amazon, which some experts say was evidence logging concessions are “dangerously close” to its territory.

“It is presumably illegal because the area where the incident occurred is a forestry concession that belonged to Wood Tropical Forest until November 2022, and we are not aware of a concession that has requested or granted enabling rights in the same area,” said a FENAMAD representative, speaking anonymously out of personal security concerns.

The organization says that a lack of protection measures by the Peruvian government and the increased activity of companies and illegal operators on the Mashco Piro territory could produce “devastating consequences,” such as the transmission of diseases and increased violence.

Two loggers were shot with arrows while fishing in 2022, one fatally, in an encounter with tribal members, and there have been several other previous reports of conflicts.

Peru’s Ministry of Culture, responsible for the protection of Indigenous peoples, did not immediately respond to a message Monday seeking comment on the attack and their protection efforts.

Survival International, an advocacy group for Indigenous peoples which closely follows the Mashco Piro’s issues, says it is pressuring the Peruvian government to move deeper into these areas of the Amazon to help control the situation.

“This is a permanent emergency. For the last month we have been seeing the Mascho Piro every two weeks at different points, and in all of them they are surrounded by loggers,” Teresa Mayo, a researcher at Survival International, said in a phone call.

“It’s truly a matter of life and death. And only the government can and has the duty to stop it,” Mayo said.

Steven Grattan, The Associated Press

Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener
Amber alert cancelled for missing girl in Kitchener

An Amber alert has been cancelled for a girl who had gone missing in Kitchener. Police say she has been located safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

30m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

17m ago

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1h ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

4h ago

