Schwab, Fidelity, other online trading brokerages appear to go dark during huge market sell-off

FILE - A Fidelity Investments sign and logo are attached to the outside of a Fidelity Investments office location, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 11:15 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 11:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.

User reports appeared to peak around and just before 10 a.m. ET, data from outage tracker Downdectector shows. Some frustrated customers online said that they were unable to log in or access their account balances.

“Due to a technical issue, some clients may have difficulty logging in to Schwab platforms,” Charles Schwab wrote on social media platform X Monday morning. “Please accept our apologies as our teams work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

A Fidelity spokesperson told The Associated Press via email Monday that the company was aware of some customers experiencing “intermittent issues” earlier in the day, but said that this is now resolved.

Vanguard did not immediately return a request for comment.

At its peak, Charles Schwab saw nearly 15,000 outage reports from users around 9:50 a.m. ET, per Downdetector. Fidelity and Vanguard saw another 3,800 and 2,900, respectively, closer to 10 a.m. ET.

User reports appeared to fall notably for all three platforms an hour later, but timelines for full recovery weren’t immediately known for Schwab and Vanguard.

Top Stories

Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

26m ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Cyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the collision on Eglinton Ave West and Scarlett Road around 10:00 a.m. The...

1h ago

Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents
Storm water detention pond causes problems for Mississauga residents

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadowvale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. According to residents the pond, which is meant to...

15m ago

For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend
For female athletes of colour, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

Overcome with emotion, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif left the ring in tears after a resounding victory this weekend. Khelif has faced days of hateful comments and false accusations about her...

49m ago

