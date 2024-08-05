Supreme Court shuts down Missouri’s long shot push to lift Trump’s gag order in hush-money case

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court shut down a long-shot push from Missouri Monday, Aug. 5, seeking to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump's hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 3:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a long-shot push from Missouri to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York.

The Missouri attorney general went to the high court with the unusual request to sue New York after the justices granted Trump broad immunity from prosecution in a separate case filed in Washington.

The order states that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would have allowed Republican Andrew Bailey to file the suit, though not grant his push to quickly lift the gag order and delay sentencing.

Bailey argued the New York gag order, which Missouri wanted stayed until after the election, wrongly limits what the GOP presidential nominee can say on the campaign trail around the country, and Trump’s eventual sentence could affect his ability to travel.

“The actions by New York have created constitutional harms that threaten to infringe the rights of Missouri’s voters and electors,” he wrote.

Bailey railed against the charges as politically motivated as he framed the issue as a conflict between two states. While the Supreme Court typically hears appeals, it can act as a trial court in state conflicts. Those disputes, though, typically deal with shared borders or rivers that cross state lines.

New York, meanwhile, said the limited gag order does allow Trump to talk about the issues important to voters, and the sentence may not affect his movement at all. Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that appeals are moving through state courts and there’s no state-on-state conflict that would allow the Supreme Court to weigh in at this point.

“Allowing Missouri to file this suit for such relief against New York would permit an extraordinary and dangerous end-run around former President Trump’s ongoing state court proceedings,” she wrote.

Trump is under a gag order imposed at trial after prosecutors raised concerns about Trump’s habit of attacking people involved in his cases. It was modified after his conviction, though, to allow him to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors.

He remains barred from disclosing the identities or addresses of individual jurors, and from commenting about court staffers, the prosecution team and their families until he is sentenced.

His sentencing has been delayed until at least September.

Trump was convicted in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election. She says she had a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier, which he denies.

The charge is punishable by up to four years behind bars, though it’s not clear whether prosecutors will seek prison time. Incarceration would be a rare punishment for a first-time offender convicted of Trump’s charges, legal experts have noted. Other potential sentences include probation, a fine or a conditional discharge requiring Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid additional punishment.

Trump is also trying to have the conviction overturned, pointing to the July Supreme Court ruling that gave him broad immunity from prosecution as a former president. That finding all but ended the possibility that he could face trial on election interference charges in Washington before the election.

The high court has rejected other similar suits framed as a conflict between states in recent years, including over the 2020 election results.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

13m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

7m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

25m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

13m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

7m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

25m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

20h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

20h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

17h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

More Videos