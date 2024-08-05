Thousands storm fences at free weekend Billy Talent concert in Port Colborne, Ont.

Billy Talent performs at the Danforth Music Hall, in Toronto on Saturday, August 11, 2018, as part of a benefit concert, organized by the band to raise money for the victims of the Danforth Shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2024 4:47 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 4:56 pm.

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police say several thousand people pushed through the fences at a free Billy Talent concert in Port Colborne, Ont., on Saturday.

Municipal officials say the venue at H. H. Knoll Park had reached capacity just before 9:30 p.m., at which point police decided to close the surrounding fences.

Police say in a statement today that a crowd of about 4,000 to 5,000 people outside the fences then pushed through the perimeter, challenging officers and security guards and leaving one officer with minor injuries.

The City of Port Colborne says about 15 minor injuries were reported among the concertgoers, and organizers decided to shut down alcohol service in the interest of public safety.

An estimated 25,000 people showed up at the small venue, more than double the 10,000 expected.

Police say it was decided to let the concert continue after consulting with members of Billy Talent.

The mayor of Port Colborne, William Steele, said he was “deeply disappointed” with those who rushed the fences but expressed gratitude for the support of event staff and volunteers as well as the response from police and security services.

The show was part a free, three-day festival called Canal Days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

1h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

1h ago

Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage
Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage

From swerving lanes, to tailgating and even flipping the bird, two recent surveys find that road rage appears to be on the rise right across the country. “Canadians tend to have a tendency to get...

5m ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

1m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

1h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

1h ago

Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage
Recent surveys find more Canadian motorists are witnessing road rage

From swerving lanes, to tailgating and even flipping the bird, two recent surveys find that road rage appears to be on the rise right across the country. “Canadians tend to have a tendency to get...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

22h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

22h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

19h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

More Videos