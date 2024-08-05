Tunisian president Saied files paperwork to run in October’s election

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 2:06 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 2:12 pm.

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied filed the necessary paperwork Monday to run in this year’s election. He is expected to face little competition as prominent opposition members and other potential challengers have been imprisoned during his first term.

Saied, who last month announced plans to run again, submitted 242,224 signatures from registered voters to qualify for inclusion on the Oct. 6 ballot in the North African nation.

Four other candidates have gathered signatures to run including Abir Moussi, a right-wing critic of the president who has been behind bars since she staged a protest outside his residence last year. Her attorneys said they filed her paperwork on Sunday.

Tunisia will publish a complete list of candidates by August 10. The country’s Independent High Authority for Elections requires candidates gather 10,000 signatures to appear on the ballot.

Political participation has waned in Tunisia since the country’s longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown in 2011. Last year’s local elections saw a turnout of 11%.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

17m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

11m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

29m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

17m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

11m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

29m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

21h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

20h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

17h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

More Videos