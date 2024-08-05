UK prime minister convenes emergency panel to end days of far-right violence across Britain

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, centre, arrives at Downing Street, where Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee following ongoing unrest across parts of the country, in London, Monday Aug. 5, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 5:09 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 5:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers, which he has described as thuggery.

Lawlessness has swept the country over the past six days as right-wing activists used social media to spread misinformation to whip up anger over a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded. False rumors spread online that the suspect was a Muslim and an immigrant, leading to attacks on immigrants and Muslims.

On Sunday, angry mobs attacked two hotels used to house asylum seekers, breaking windows and lighting fires before police dispersed the crowds and residents were evacuated. During Monday’s meeting of the government’s emergency response committee, known as Cobra, police chiefs and government ministers are expected to develop a response to ensure there is no repeat of the violence.

“As Keir said, as every decent person has said, I think these are far-right thugs who attacked some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and there is absolutely no excuse,” Oliver Coppard, the mayor of South Yorkshire, told the BBC. “There can never be any excuse for trying to burn to death 200 of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

The Home Office, which is responsible for law and order, has offered mosques greater protection under a new “rapid response process” designed to quickly tackle the threat of further attacks on places of worship.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

6h ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

7h ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

11h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

11h ago

Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

6h ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

7h ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

11h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

11h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

8h ago

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

3:00
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown

The TTC recently announced it would be ramping up enforcement against riders evading fares at Eglinton station. David Zura with how fare dodging is still persisting.

0:37
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital

If you're looking to find a new favourite food, you can spend the weekend at Woodbine Park where more than 40 food trucks are offering up delicious dishes in support of The Hospital for Sick Children.
More Videos