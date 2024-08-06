18-month-old child rode in front seat of speeding car, police say

An 18-month-old child was found sitting on a passenger’s lap in the front seat when police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 137 km/h on Highway 417.

They say the vehicle that seats five people had seven occupants, four of which were children.

Police say an 18-month-old child was seated on the front passenger’s lap and two children, ages six and eight, were sharing a seatbelt in the back.

The driver is facing $997 in fines.

Police say taxis are the only vehicles exempted from child seat requirements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press