Authorities arrest man accused of threatening mass casualty event at Army-Navy football game

By The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 6:26 pm.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of threatening a “mass casualty event” at a college football game last year is in federal custody in Arizona and awaiting extradition to Rhode Island, according to federal authorities.

Andrew Buchanan, 38, is accused of calling the threats in by cell phone before the Army-Navy game on Dec. 8 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI reported receiving a tip that Buchanan allegedly told a family member they would see him on the news and there would be a mass casualty event at Gillette Stadium.

The Army-Navy game was played without incident in front of more than 65,000 football fans and authorities were able to track the call.

Buchanan also is accused of making threats to shoot up the campus of Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island a few days after the football game. A student admissions employee reported that call.

Prosecutors said Buchanan is facing one felony count of interstate threatening communications, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Buchanan — a former resident of Burrillville, Rhode Island — was arrested on July 31 in Tucson, Arizona where authorities said he was homeless.

Court documents show that after his arrest, Buchanan waived a subsequent hearing in federal court in Tucson and a judge ordered his return to Rhode Island to face charges in U.S. District Court in Providence.

Federal authorities said Tuesday that the extradition will be handled by the U.S. Marshals Service, but there’s no specific timetable.

Calls to the Marshals Service and to the public defender representing Buchanan seeking comment on the case weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

3h ago

Toronto police detonate 'explosive device' at U of T Scarborough campus
Toronto police detonate 'explosive device' at U of T Scarborough campus

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

15m ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

1h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

2h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

3h ago

Toronto police detonate 'explosive device' at U of T Scarborough campus
Toronto police detonate 'explosive device' at U of T Scarborough campus

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

15m ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

1h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.
3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

21h ago

2:06
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has officially wrapped up for another year and organizers say it continues to grow in attendance and economically. Catalina Gillies speaks to a local business about the positive impact.

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

21h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

21h ago

More Videos