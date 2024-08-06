Biden is hosting the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday

FILE - The Texas Rangers, on stage, spray champagne on fans during a World Series baseball championship celebration, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 8:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday to recognize the 2023 World Series champions on winning their first title in the history of the franchise.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series last November.

It’s a longstanding tradition for professional and collegiate championship sports teams to visit the White House and be recognized by the president. The visit will bring about a rare public appearance by Biden, who has hardly been seen since his July 21 announcement that he was dropping his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket in November’s presidential election.

The Rangers were set to fly to Washington on Wednesday after a game against the Houston Astros. After Thursday’s appearance with Biden, the Rangers were bound for New York to open a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday.

It will be the fourth visit to the White House for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He visited three times after winning titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2011, 2013 and 2015 — all during Barack Obama’s term in office.

The Rangers announced the visit on Monday and the White House confirmed it early Tuesday.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

13m ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced Tuesday morning that it has revoked the accreditation of Rana Reider, Andre De Grasse's personal coach, at the Paris Olympics. The organization says Reider...

55m ago

Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into CafeTO ice cream shop
Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into CafeTO ice cream shop

A suspected impaired driver was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the cars smashing into the patio of a CafeTO shop. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified...

42m ago

Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped. The board says there were 5,391 homes sold in July...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

13m ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced Tuesday morning that it has revoked the accreditation of Rana Reider, Andre De Grasse's personal coach, at the Paris Olympics. The organization says Reider...

55m ago

Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into CafeTO ice cream shop
Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into CafeTO ice cream shop

A suspected impaired driver was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the cars smashing into the patio of a CafeTO shop. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified...

42m ago

Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped. The board says there were 5,391 homes sold in July...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:13
National Bank Open working around Olympics schedule
National Bank Open working around Olympics schedule

Some of the world's top tennis players will not be in attendance at the National Bank Open due to the Olympics. How NBO organizers have reworked the schedule as fans enjoy the opening weekend.

13h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

More Videos