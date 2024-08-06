Body of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead

Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.

Officers began searching the landfill in May for 22-year-old Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who was reported missing in December 2020.

Police said at the time they had collected evidence from electronic devices that led them to the landfill.

Chief Cameron McBride says an autopsy could not determine the cause of the woman’s death.

But he says a suspect in the death died of a drug overdose in 2023.

Police say Trottier and the suspect were known to each other.