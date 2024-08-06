THE BIG STORY PODCAST

An inside look at the fight against cybercrime

Cybercrime
Much like intelligence services coordinate to prevent physical terrorism, there's a network of cybersecurity units from nations around the world doing the same thing in the digital space. Photo: Unsplash.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted August 6, 2024 6:09 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 6:12 am.

Q Massive global events like the Olympics are a magnet for cybercriminals and hacktivists.

There are incredible complex systems to disrupt, billions in digital dollars moving around and the eyes of the world’s media are watching for any logistical failure. But much like intelligence services coordinate to prevent physical terrorism, there’s a network of cybersecurity units from nations around the world doing the same thing in the digital space.

Caroline Xavier is the Chief of the Communications Security Establishment of Canada.

“Services like water services, telecoms services, energy lines, and pipelines of that nature are potential opportunities for cyber-attacks, where one can be vulnerable,” said Xavier. 

So how do you keep the Olympics secure, digitally? What do organizations like the IOC or even ordinary citizens following the games need to know about the risks? We’re talking to the folks who do this work for Canada to try to stay ahead in a rapid technological arms race.

