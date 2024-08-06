Canadian women’s soccer players speak out about ‘dronegate’

Canada soccer
Canada's Jessie Fleming reacts on the ground during a women's quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (Julio Cortez/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted August 6, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 12:54 pm.

Three players from Canada’s Olympic women’s soccer team say they “still don’t understand” why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal.

“We were in shock because, on the first day, the RCMP met with us and made it clear that drones were illegal in France,” said Vanessa Gilles in a French interview with Radio-Canada conducted in Paris, along with teammates Gabrielle Carle and Évelyne Viens.

“We banged our heads against the wall, so to speak, wondering what our coaches were going to watch of the New Zealand training. To this day, we still don’t understand.”

Governing body FIFA docked six points from the squad at the Olympics after a team staffer was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand team practices before the start of the competition. Ultimately, the staffer, an assistant coach and head coach Bev Priestman were banned for one year each and Canada Soccer was fined $323,000. An appeal of the points deduction was unsuccessful.

Related:

In the end, it was the players who were left to deal with the fallout.

“Never in our lives could we have thought of that,” Carle said to Radio Canada. “It’s frustrating to know that our coaches didn’t think we could win with integrity.”

The women went on to win all three of their group games, beating New Zealand, France and Colombia, advancing to the quarterfinals, despite the odds being stacked against them because of the points deficit. They lost to Germany in a penalty shootout, ending their Olympic run.

Viens said the controversy prompted her to question her involvement with the team.

“I went to see my parents and told them that [I would stop] if there was no change,” she said. “Those are not my values. I want to represent my country, but not those values. For me, it was clear that without change, it was over.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

4h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

8m ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

1h ago

Conservatives demand government explain how terror suspects immigrated to Canada
Conservatives demand government explain how terror suspects immigrated to Canada

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen. Sixty-two-year-old...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

4h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

8m ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

1h ago

Conservatives demand government explain how terror suspects immigrated to Canada
Conservatives demand government explain how terror suspects immigrated to Canada

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen. Sixty-two-year-old...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

15h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

15h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

15h ago

0:56
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place

After a tough fight for bronze, Canada's women's 3-on-3 basketball team loses 16-13 to USA on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

More Videos