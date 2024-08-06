China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites

By The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 5:37 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 5:42 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.

The satellites were carried aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province early on Tuesday afternoon.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

China’s space program has launched numerous crewed missions, put a space station into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for national security, communications and scientific purposes, seen as an alternative — or possible competitor — to the GPS system widely used for navigation that is mainly helmed by China’s strategic rival, the United States.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

8h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped. The board says there were 5,391 homes sold in July...

1h ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced Tuesday morning that it has revoked the accreditation of Rana Reider, Andre De Grasse's personal coach, at the Paris Olympics. The organization says Reider...

50m ago

Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France
Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France

There’s a little bit of Bret Hart to the Canadian men's national basketball team. While Dillon Brooks is unquestionably the villain no matter where he goes, the rest of this team — young, likable,...

1h ago

