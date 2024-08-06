Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

CBSA
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). Photo: CBSA.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 6, 2024 11:20 am.

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the suspect attended a bank in the area of Simcoe Street North and Windfields Farm Drive West in Oshawa on Jan. 11, 2023, where he allegedly deposited the counterfeit cheque and withdrew a large amount of cash.

Police alleged the man made multiple e-transfers with the funds, and when officers attempted to locate him, he fled the country.

On Aug. 2, 2024, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) members informed DRPS investigators that the suspect had returned to Canada. Police said the accused attempted to enter the country via the U.S. at Toronto Pearson and was taken into custody without incident.

On Tuesday, police identified the accused as 26-year-old Yuanping Lin of China. He’s been charged with fraud of over $5,000 and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

