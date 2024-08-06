Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

By The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 1:53 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 1:56 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state.

Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults after receiving operating certificates this week from the state’s Division of Cannabis Control.

Jeffrey Reide camped out in his car so he could make the first purchase at a Cincinnati dispensary just after sunrise Tuesday.

“I’m pumped, I’m excited, finally it’s legal for recreational. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said shortly after making the first purchase, which drew applause from store employees.

Dozens also lined up outside dispensaries in Columbus and Youngstown. While the first round of operation certificates went to 98 locations, it wasn’t clear how many were ready to open the first day.

Ohio voters last November approved allowing people over 21 to purchase, possess and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. But recreational sales were delayed while the state set up a regulated system for purchases and worked out other rules.

The new law allows adults to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of cannabis and to grow up to six plants per individual or 12 plants per household at home. Legal purchases are subject to a 10% tax, with the revenue divided between administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and paying for social equity and jobs programs supporting the cannabis industry itself.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

6h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

1h ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

1h ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

36m ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

6h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

1h ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

1h ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

16h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

16h ago

0:56
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place

After a tough fight for bronze, Canada's women's 3-on-3 basketball team loses 16-13 to USA on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Lindsay Dunn reports.

16h ago

More Videos