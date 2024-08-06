Fast-moving San Bernardino wildfire torches hillside community, forcing evacuations

By The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 4:12 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 4:26 am.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Several homes burned Monday as a fast-moving wildfire torched a California hillside community, triggering evacuations while hundreds of firefighters tried to control the blaze.

The Edgehill fire erupted in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive on Little Mountain about 2:40 p.m., according to San Bernardino County fire officials.

Early reports said the fire, fought by more than 200 firefighters, grew to at least 100 acres (40 hectares). By about 6 p.m., county officials said that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and that the blaze was holding at 54 acres (22 hectares) with 25% contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“At this point the fire is very much under control,” the department said.

Arson investigators were still trying to determine Monday evening how the fire started. One person was detained for a few hours but has been released, San Bernardino police said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that videos from the scene showed at least three homes consumed by fire, with residents fleeing their burning properties amid smoke-filled skies. One video circulating on social media showed a man hurrying up a hill while cradling a large turkey, flames raging behind him.

With San Bernardino temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Monday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the area until 11 p.m. Tuesday when temperatures are expected to hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius).

Evacuation orders were issued to all residents south of Ridge Line Drive and north of Edgehill Road, west to and including Beverly Drive, and east to Circle Road. As of 9 p.m. Monday, authorities said the evacuation orders would remain in effect.

San Bernardino is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

6h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped. The board says there were 5,391 homes sold in July...

20m ago

Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France
Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France

There’s a little bit of Bret Hart to the Canadian men's national basketball team. While Dillon Brooks is unquestionably the villain no matter where he goes, the rest of this team — young, likable,...

11m ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

3m ago

