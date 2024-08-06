Great-West Lifeco reports rise in second-quarter net earnings to $1 billion

Great-West Lifeco headquarters are pictured in Winnipeg, Tuesday, February 19, 2013. Great-West Lifeco Inc. says its second-quarter earnings roughly doubled from last year as it benefited from interest rate movements and lower business expenses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. says its second-quarter earnings roughly doubled from last year as it benefited from interest rate movements and lower business expenses.

The insurer says it had net earnings of $1 billion, or $1.08 cents per share, up from $498 million or 53 cents per share last year.

Great-West says the gains reflect an improved market experience from interest rate movements and low expenses related to business transformation activities, as well as a $121 million loss last year from asset rebalancing in Europe.

Adjusted earnings, or what Great-West calls base earnings, came in at $1.04 billion, up from $978 million last year.

Great-West says it hit record base earnings in the second quarter as its U.S. growth surpasses expectations and is set to become the largest segment within the company’s portfolio this year.

The company reported a base return on equity of 17.2 per cent, up from 15.9 per cent last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GWO)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

3h ago

Toronto police detonate 'explosive device' at U of T Scarborough campus
Toronto police detonate 'explosive device' at U of T Scarborough campus

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

16m ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

1h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

2h ago

