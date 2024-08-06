Jets punter Thomas Morstead dedicates his season to ALS awareness in honor of Steve Gleason

Steve Gleason, left, recieves the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, held by his son Rivers, right, at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 2:40 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 2:42 pm.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Morstead’s punts will do more than just change field position for the New York Jets this season.

The veteran punter announced Tuesday he’s donating $1,000 for each kick he drops inside the opponent’s 20-yard line as part of his Punt for ALS campaign in honor of former New Orleans Saints special teams star Steve Gleason.

Gleason, a former NFL safety, was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2011. He was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS last month.

Gleason’s nonprofit, Team Gleason, helps people with ALS live purposeful lives by providing programming and support services.

“Steve has given so much of himself to others throughout his life and it felt like the right time to give back to him by raising awareness for the incredible work he is doing through his nonprofit Team Gleason Foundation,” Morstead said in a statement announcing his campaign. “I’m honored and excited to dedicate my 16th season in the NFL to Steve and his foundation.”

Morstead’s Punt for ALS campaign was created to help raise awareness of ALS, and the Jets punter said he will make a minimum pledge of $10,000. Last season, Morstead dropped a career-high 36 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Morstead is also asking teammates, opponents and fans to donate to Team Gleason in support.

While they were never teammates, Morstead — who spent 12 seasons playing for the Saints — and Gleason got to know each other over the years. Morstead was also well aware of Gleason’s role in helping the city of New Orleans recover from Hurricane Katrina.

Gleason blocked a punt in the Saints’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 25, 2006 — the first game in New Orleans in almost 21 months — that was recovered by Curtis Deloatch in the end zone for a touchdown. A statue depicting Gleason blocking the punt, the first score in the Saints’ return to New Orleans, was placed outside the Superdome in 2012.

After the game, Gleason wrote on social media: “Hey, Falcons. #NeverPunt.” It has become his motto — one with which Morstead recently had some fun when he made a surprise visit to Gleason.

“I’ve been waiting 10 years to do this,” Morstead told Gleason and crossed out the word “never” on Gleason’s #neverpunt T-shirt.

“Gratitude is sacred,” Gleason said in a statement. “In the midst of immense suffering, I started a daily gratitude journal. Gratitude has been a path to resilience, strength and joy. I’m incredibly grateful for Thomas’ friendship and support. I appreciate him and all those who come together to make a bigger impact on the ALS community.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

33m ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

38m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

5m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

2h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

33m ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

38m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

5m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

18h ago

2:06
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has officially wrapped up for another year and organizers say it continues to grow in attendance and economically. Catalina Gillies speaks to a local business about the positive impact.

21h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

18h ago

More Videos