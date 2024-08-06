Pedestrian injured in North York hit and run

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 6, 2024 9:41 am.

A male pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in North York on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Carnforth Road area just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

One man suffered minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed with CityNews.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

