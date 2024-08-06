Nuvei reports lower second-quarter profits as take-private deal approaches

Nuvei Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nuvei

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2024 5:41 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 5:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. says it earned US$5.3 million in its second quarter, down from US$11.6 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company says revenues totalled US$345.5 million, up from US$307.0 million during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were two cents US, down from seven cents US.

In June, Nuvei shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of a plan that will see the company bought by an American private equity firm and taken private at a US$6.3-billion valuation.

The company says the deal is expected to close in late 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

Nuvei did not provide any financial outlook or growth targets in its earnings release due to its pending privatization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

2h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

51m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

51m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

3h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

2h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

51m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

51m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

20h ago

2:06
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has officially wrapped up for another year and organizers say it continues to grow in attendance and economically. Catalina Gillies speaks to a local business about the positive impact.

22h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

19h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

19h ago

More Videos