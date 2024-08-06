NY homeowner testifies that RFK Jr. rents a room, at trial disputing whether he lives in the state

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, arrives at the Albany County Courthouse to fight a lawsuit he falsely claimed to live in New York state, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

By Michael Hill, The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 12:56 pm.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The woman who owns the suburban New York property independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims as a residence said in court Tuesday that he rents a room for $500 a month, though payments began only after a news article undercut his claim.

The testimony comes as Kennedy fights a lawsuit claiming his New York nominating petition listed a residence in New York City’s well-to-do northern suburbs while he has actually lived in Los Angeles since 2014. The suit seeks to invalidate his petition, keeping him off New York’s ballot in November.

Barbara Moss has owned the property in Katonah since 1991 and has lived there with her husband, Timothy Haydock, an old Kennedy friend, according to court papers.

Under questioning from Kennedy attorney William F. Savino, Moss told the court in the state capital of Albany that Kennedy was her tenant who pays $500 a month for a room. There is no written lease, she said.

“As long as Bobby needs the room, it will continue,” she said “That was our understanding.”

Moss identified photos she took recently of the room showing Kennedy’s clothes in the closet and dresser drawers. And she testified that he regularly received mail at the house.

A lawyer for the petitioners, John Quinn, noted that the first payment to Moss was made May 20, the day after a New York Post story casting doubt on Kennedy’s claim that he lived at that address. And Moss affirmed that initial payment was for $6,000, an amount equal to a year’s back rent.

The lawsuit claims Kennedy “at most only visited” the residence about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of midtown Manhattan.

Kennedy’s lawyers have maintained that the 70 year old, who led a New York-based environmental group for decades and whose father was a New York senator, has lived in the state since he was 10, and has only moved “temporarily” to California for the career of his wife, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Cheryl Hines.

Kennedy has said in court papers that he moved to the Katonah address after being asked last year to leave a nearby home where he had been staying. That account was disputed in court on Monday by the owners of that house, who said Kennedy was never a tenant. One of Kennedy’s cousins, Stephen Smith Jr., also testified remotely, saying he once had dinner in a California home the candidate shares with Hines.

The case was brought on behalf of several New York voters by Clear Choice PAC, a super PAC led by supporters of Democratic President Joe Biden. A judge is set to decide the outcome without a jury.

While independent presidential candidates like Kennedy face extremely long odds, he has the potential to do better than any such candidate in decades, helped by his famous name and a loyal base. Both Democrat and Republican strategists have worried that he could negatively affect their candidate’s chances.

Kennedy’s campaign has said he has enough signatures to qualify in 42 states so far. His ballot drive has faced challenges and lawsuits in several states, including North Carolina and New Jersey.

Michael Hill, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

4h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

10m ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

21m ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

4h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

10m ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

21m ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

15h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

15h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

15h ago

0:56
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place

After a tough fight for bronze, Canada's women's 3-on-3 basketball team loses 16-13 to USA on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

More Videos