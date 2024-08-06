Pakistani man with ties to Iran is charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on US soil

This image provided by the Justice Department, contained in the complaint supporting the arrest warrant, shows Asif Merchant. The Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Aug. 6, 2024. (Justice Department via AP)

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 2:36 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 3:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday in disclosing what officials say is the latest murder-for-hire plot to target American public figures.

Asif Merchant traveled to New York in April for the purpose of hiring hitmen, even paying a $5,000 advance to two would-be assassins who were actually undercover law enforcement officers. He was arrested last month before he could leave the U.S. and the plot was foiled by the FBI.

Court documents do not identify any of the potential targets, but the case was unsealed just weeks after U.S. officials disclosed that a threat on Donald Trump’s life from Iran prompted additional security in the days before a Pennsylvania rally last month in which Trump was injured by a gunman’s bullet.

That shooting, carried out by a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man, was unrelated to the Iran threat and the case also has no connection to the Trump assassination attempt. Merchant was arrested on July 12, one day before the rally where Trump was shot, and the instructions prosecutors say he gave to the men he thought he was hiring were for killings to take place in August or September — after he had left the country.

Federal officials identified Merchant as a Pakistani citizen who has said he has a wife and children in Iran. He traveled frequently to Iran, Syria and Iraq, the Justice Department said.

U.S. officials have warned for years about Iran’s desire to avenge the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. That strike was ordered by Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement: “The Justice Department will spare no resource to disrupt and hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran’s lethal plotting against American citizens and will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to target American public officials and endanger America’s national security.”

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

29m ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

34m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

1m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

2h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

29m ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

34m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

1m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

18h ago

2:06
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has officially wrapped up for another year and organizers say it continues to grow in attendance and economically. Catalina Gillies speaks to a local business about the positive impact.

21h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

18h ago

More Videos