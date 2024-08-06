Part of Frankfurt Airport’s power supply cut overnight by a dormouse, but effect on flights limited

FILE - Aircrafts roll over a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, after sunset on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 6:43 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 6:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Part of Frankfurt Airport’s power supply was cut off for several hours during the night after a dormouse caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation, officials said Tuesday. The power cut had only a limited effect on flights.

Energy company Syna said the rodent triggered the short-circuit around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, German news agency dpa reported. Electricity was cut off and the airport’s fire service was deployed due to the smoke that resulted from the incident. Power was restored around 3:20 a.m. and the dormouse was found dead next to the wire it had gnawed.

Airport operator Fraport said the effects on air traffic were limited because the incident happened shortly before flights ended for the night and was dealt with well before they started on Tuesday morning.

However, the airport said on social network X that “due to a technical problem, flight delays and cancellations can be expected … this morning.”

Eleven cancelations were announced on Tuesday morning, dpa reported. In all, 1,242 flights were scheduled Tuesday at Germany’s busiest airport.

Fraport said it has pest controllers in constant deployment but it isn’t possible to rule out incidents like this completely. Power to the airport comes from two separate suppliers and there are six substations.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

8h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped. The board says there were 5,391 homes sold in July...

1h ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced Tuesday morning that it has revoked the accreditation of Rana Reider, Andre De Grasse's personal coach, at the Paris Olympics. The organization says Reider...

50m ago

Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France
Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France

There’s a little bit of Bret Hart to the Canadian men's national basketball team. While Dillon Brooks is unquestionably the villain no matter where he goes, the rest of this team — young, likable,...

1h ago

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

8h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped. The board says there were 5,391 homes sold in July...

1h ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced Tuesday morning that it has revoked the accreditation of Rana Reider, Andre De Grasse's personal coach, at the Paris Olympics. The organization says Reider...

50m ago

Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France
Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France

There’s a little bit of Bret Hart to the Canadian men's national basketball team. While Dillon Brooks is unquestionably the villain no matter where he goes, the rest of this team — young, likable,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.
More Videos